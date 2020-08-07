Advertisement

The Creek Church gives away more than 500 bags of food

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, The Creek Church in London gave away bags of food to families in the community.

Families waited in their cars as church interns and staff members walked the bags over to each family.

“All of these bags are going to go to kids who due to COVID might not be at school getting the meals and the food that they absolutely need, so I feel like this is going to make a huge impact in the lives of those kids,” said intern Phebe Wolf.

The food giveaway is part of the church’s summer of giving program.

“This is going to be an opportunity for us to help people and we want to find tangible ways helpful ways to make sure we can do that,” said Lead Pastor Trevor Barton.

Gabbi Hartzell, Director of Community Outreach, said some of the school’s backpack programs in the area were shut down. Hartzell reached out to Laurel County Schools to help spread the word to the families who participated in the backpack programs.

“To be able to step up and be able to do that is a great great thing, it’s really important to me, we do outreach stuff all throughout the year and I love being able to see the families and connect with them personally,” said Hartzell.

Phebe Wolf created an assembly line to make packing the bags easier.

“Our team of interns, who were going to be helping me assemble these, and I divided them up into people who were going to be assembly line people, who were going to be quality control people, who were going to be moving the bags from the line to like the area where we going to be delivering them,” said Wolf.

The church offered a hand up to help people with one of their most basic needs, food.

“We want to be there to help people, like that’s all-in-all our goal, to love people like Jesus loved people so I hope that these bags kind of show them that’s what we’re all about,” said Wolf.

Any bags that were leftover were taken to The Creek Church’s Somerset and Williamsburg locations to help meet needs there.

Thank you! Your generosity allowed our church to give away $20,000 worth of food to 550 families in need in our communities! Generosity changes lives!

Posted by The Creek Church on Friday, August 7, 2020

