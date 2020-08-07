Advertisement

Tax-free holiday weekends begin in Tennessee and Virginia Friday

This will be Tennessee's and Virginia's second tax free weekend
Second Tax Free Weekend for the states of Tennessee and Virginia
Second Tax Free Weekend for the states of Tennessee and Virginia(none)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Shoppers and restaurant goers alike can enjoy tax-free weekends in the Volunteer State and the Commonwealth starting Friday, August 7.

The holiday weekend is Tennessee’s second sales tax holiday of 2020.

Last weekend, Tennessee had a tax-free weekend on school supplies, technology and clothing.

The August 7-9 Tennessee tax holiday applies to purchases of food and drink at restaurants and is designed to help the industry recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and runs until 11:59 p.m. on August 9.

The tax exemption also applies to limited service restaurants, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

For more information on Tennessee’s second tax-free holiday, click here.

In Virginia, shoppers won’t have to pay sales tax on school supplies, clothing and hurricane and emergency preparedness items, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

The department also says certain Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products will be exempt from sales tax over the weekend.

Eligible items include:

  • School supplies valued at $20 or less per item
  • Clothing and footwear valued at $100 or less per item
  • Portable generators valued at $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws valued at $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories valued at $60 or less per item
  • Other emergency items valued at $60 or less per item
  • Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products bought for home or personal use valued at $2,500 or less per item

For more information on Virginia’s tax-free weekend, click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 20 minutes ago

State

Oprah Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council announced Friday the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

Latest News

State

Study shows Ky. students more anxious, depressed & less motivated after initial wave of COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As questions loom about a return to school, a study authored by Kentucky students and the Prichard Committee shows what kind of impact the initial wave of COVID-19 had on students.

State

Health dept. reports 84 COVID cases in Lexington; 6th-highest one-day increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Executive Director of Judi’s Place for Kids stepping down after 15 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Laura Kretzer has served as the executive director of the organization named after former Kentucky First Lady Judi Patton since 2005.

State

Settlement reached after ex-governor blocked people online

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The agreement resolved the lawsuit’s major claims through adoption of a new social media policy allowing for “vigorous and robust” discourse on the governor’s official social media platforms, the ACLU said.

State

KY Homeland Security: Don’t wear masks, PPE you didn’t order

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
If an unsolicited package has arrived at your place of residence, you’re asked to report the package to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer protection at 888-432-9257 and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s suspicious activity hotline at 1-866-EYE-ON-KY.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Stray chances today, dry and warm Saturday and Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being a little more action-packed than expected, but Friday should be much calmer.