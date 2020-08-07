Advertisement

South Atlantic Conference postpones fall competition to spring 2021

The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to postpone the start of all scheduled competition for the 2020 fall sports season until the spring 2021 semester.
UVa- Wise
UVa- Wise(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (SAC) –The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to postpone the start of all scheduled competition for the 2020 fall sports season until the spring 2021 semester. This includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The SAC Presidents Council had previously delayed the start of fall sports competition until September 26, but due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidents felt it was in the best interest of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and, the campus communities in general to postpone to the spring of 2021.

"When we made the decision to delay the start of the fall seasons, we were hopeful the nationwide trends would improve and allow our student-athletes to compete," said Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry, Chair of the SAC Presidents Council. "However, the pandemic has not improved as we had hoped, and we feel the best decision is to postpone any competition to the spring 2021 semester. This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we did not make it without careful consideration of all parties involved."

In addition, as a result of the NCAA Board of Governors' directives issued on August 5, the SAC Presidents Council voted to temporarily suspend all athletically-related activities, including practices, weight training, and voluntary workouts for all sports until September 1. The SAC leadership will continue to seek clarification from the NCAA on these directives; however, this temporary pause in athletically-related activities is necessary due to the ambiguity of the Board of Governors' directives regarding testing requirements for practice activities and the coverage of medical expenses for COVID-19 related issues for student-athletes. Activities may be resumed earlier than September 1 if clarification is received from the NCAA on institution's ability to engage student-athletes in team-related activities as long as federal, state, and local guidelines are followed.

The SAC leadership does not feel the intent of the NCAA Board of Governors' decision was to restrict team-related activities beyond contests with outside competition.  If all team activities are in fact restricted, the SAC leadership feels that is antithetical to the mission of the NCAA, as our institutions must be allowed to have that student engagement in order to provide a positive structure for academic, athletic, and social success that the student-athletes are accustomed to and desire.

"Much like the decision we had to make back in March to cancel spring sports, this decision to postpone fall sports was very difficult for our administration to make," SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz stated. "But the health and safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority and we feel the decision to postpone our fall seasons is the best for their safety and well-being, and it gives us the best opportunity to play. While this still does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during the 2021 spring season, it gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation."

The SAC leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and provide updated revisions as further information is available. A decision on the start of winter sports competition will be made at a later date.

Latest News

Sports

OHSAA limits football regular season to six games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Ohio High School Athletics Association issued a decision Friday limiting the state’s high school football regular season to six games in the wake of coronavirus fears.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council announced Friday the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

News

Morehead State University athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Rally racing coming to mountains this weekend, first for Kentucky

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Backroads of Appalachia is bringing NASA Rally Sport for the first Raven Rock Rallye with the help of two counties.

Sports

Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Three men's soccer players dismissed and three others suspended after weekend party

Sports

Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
On Tuesday, the players, coaches, and fans got the news, with the cancelation of DII and DIII fall sports.

Sports

Former Clay County, Alice Lloyd standout Blake Smith signs pro basketball contract in Europe

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Blake Smith, a star on the court at Clay County and Alice Lloyd, signed a pro basketball contract with the Limerick City Celtics in Limerick, Ireland. He is scheduled to report to the squad in September, according to a release from Alice Lloyd College.

Sports

Kentucky starts the season just outside Top 25 in preseason coaches’ poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Wildcats received 73 votes, good for No. 29 in the country.

Sports

ACC releases revised football schedule

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The ACC released its revised football schedule on Thursday morning. Each team will play ten conference games, plus an additional non-conference game.