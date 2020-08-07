Advertisement

SEC releases Kentucky’s new ten-game conference-only schedule

Mark Stoops and Kentucky added Alabama and Ole Miss to their new ten-game, conference-only schedule.
Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) dives into the end zone for a touchdown on a 22-yard run against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) dives into the end zone for a touchdown on a 22-yard run against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Kentucky added Alabama and Ole Miss to their new ten-game, conference-only schedule.

The Wildcats already had Auburn and Mississippi State on their schedule from the SEC West. In addition, they will take on SEC East opponents Florida, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia.

“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”

Perrenial power Alabama went 11-2 in 2019, defeating Michigan, 35-16 in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. Ole Miss went 4-8 and 2-6 in conference last season.

Kentucky will host the Rebels, Georgia, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They will travel to the Crimson Tide, in addition to Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Missouri.

Four of Kentucky’s ten opponents start the season in the Amway Coaches’ Poll top 25 (No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn).

Times and dates will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

OHSAA limits football regular season to six games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Ohio High School Athletics Association issued a decision Friday limiting the state’s high school football regular season to six games in the wake of coronavirus fears.

Sports

South Atlantic Conference postpones fall competition to spring 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to postpone the start of all scheduled competition for the 2020 fall sports season until the spring 2021 semester.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council announced Friday the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Latest News

News

Morehead State University athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Rally racing coming to mountains this weekend, first for Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Backroads of Appalachia is bringing NASA Rally Sport for the first Raven Rock Rallye with the help of two counties.

Sports

Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Three men's soccer players dismissed and three others suspended after weekend party

Sports

Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
On Tuesday, the players, coaches, and fans got the news, with the cancelation of DII and DIII fall sports.

Sports

Former Clay County, Alice Lloyd standout Blake Smith signs pro basketball contract in Europe

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Blake Smith, a star on the court at Clay County and Alice Lloyd, signed a pro basketball contract with the Limerick City Celtics in Limerick, Ireland. He is scheduled to report to the squad in September, according to a release from Alice Lloyd College.

Sports

Kentucky starts the season just outside Top 25 in preseason coaches’ poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Wildcats received 73 votes, good for No. 29 in the country.