SEC releases Kentucky’s new ten-game conference-only schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Kentucky added Alabama and Ole Miss to their new ten-game, conference-only schedule.

The Wildcats already had Auburn and Mississippi State on their schedule from the SEC West. In addition, they will take on SEC East opponents Florida, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia.

“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”

Perrenial power Alabama went 11-2 in 2019, defeating Michigan, 35-16 in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. Ole Miss went 4-8 and 2-6 in conference last season.

Kentucky will host the Rebels, Georgia, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They will travel to the Crimson Tide, in addition to Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Missouri.

Four of Kentucky’s ten opponents start the season in the Amway Coaches’ Poll top 25 (No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn).

Times and dates will be announced at a later date.

