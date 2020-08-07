Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards

Oprah Winfrey orders billboards to be installed around Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Oprah Winfrey orders billboards to be installed around Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.(WAVE 3)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Twenty-six billboards are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor’s death be arrested and charged. That’s one billboard for every year of the Black woman’s life.

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.

