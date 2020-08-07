OHSAA limits football regular season to six games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio High School Athletics Association issued a decision Friday limiting the state’s high school football regular season to six games in the wake of coronavirus fears.

While many school districts continue to determine how to move forward with classes this fall, the league opted to reduce the amount of games played, with the first game to be played the week of August 24.

Playoffs would begin October 9.

