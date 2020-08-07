Advertisement

Morehead State will not play football this fall.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pioneer Football League announced that its member schools will not play football this fall, meaning Morehead State will not play football in 2020.

The league said it will try to explore opportunities to play football in the spring.

The PFL released the following statement on Friday morning:

The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020. The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL, shared the following observations. “The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”

Recognizing competition is an integral part of the student-athlete’s educational experience, the PFL is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely.

