Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new deaths Friday

COVID19
COVID19(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The Bell County Health Department reported a new death Friday. The death was a 69-year-old man. They also announced four new cases bringing the county’s total to 304. 74 cases are active and 230 have recovered. 10 people are in the hospital in Bell County.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one death, 11 new cases and one probable case of COVID-19. The death is a 72-year-old man from Letcher County. Friday’s cases include a pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 19-year-old man from Knott County. There is a pediatric case under the age of 18 in Lee County. In Letcher County, there is a pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 72-year-old man who tested positive and died. A 44-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, a 77-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from perry County all tested positive. Wolfe county had a 53-year-old woman test positive Friday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there is one new case and out of the active cases in the county two are in the hospital. Health officials reported three new cases and one recovered case in Rockcastle County.

