Lincoln County Schools providing masks, thermometers for those coming back to school

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students will be back in the classroom at Lincoln County High School in a few weeks but the principal says it will look a lot different than when they left here in March.

Thursday night, the school board voted to continue its plan for both in-person and distance learning.

Principal Mike Godbey says more than 65 percent of their students and parents want to be back in school. The school board voted Thursday night to maintain the two options when the new year begins August 26.

Godbey says students will have to wear masks while sated if the desks cannot be six feet apart. In the hallway, students will no longer be allowed to congregate shoulder to shoulder.

“Fixed so that kids have to go down one side, to go down, and will have come up the other side, and we will have a barrier in the middle, so they cannot congregate in large groups. We will be in the hallway making sure kids are not hanging out and they are moving quickly from one class to the next class,” said Godbey.

The district will also be providing a thermometer for each student’s family to check temperatures at home and they will provide two masks with the school’s logo on it for each student. All school supplies will also be provided.

Students who decide to do at-home learning or Patriot Academy will be provided with a Chrome Book.

