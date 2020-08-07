KY Homeland Security: Don’t wear masks, PPE you didn’t order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security is warning Kentuckians of a potential scam related to unsolicited packages from foreign countries.

They said many Kentuckians have received packages containing masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) in the mail they didn’t order.

“State officials believe this is a brushing scam where third-party sellers try to obtain five-star reviews in order to boost sales. In a brushing scam, businesses will send out cheap items to U.S. residents then generate fake positive reviews from the bogus transaction,” the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security said.

They say if you receive PPE in the mail that you did not order, do not use the items but report the package before discarding its contents.

If an unsolicited package has arrived at your place of residence, you’re asked to report the package to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer protection at 888-432-9257 and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s suspicious activity hotline at 1-866-EYE-ON-KY.

In addition to the PPE shipments, experts at Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are investigating numerous shipments of foreign seeds that have recently been shipped to the US illegally.

The FBI and the United States Department of Agriculture is investigating the packages also as a “brushing scam.”

