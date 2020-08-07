Kentucky Board of Education preparing for the future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Board of Education is looking at how to make the pandemic manageable.

Lt. Governor JacquelineColeman says going into this it was clear that the future was going to be hard to predict and the course of the virus would vary. Adapting to the virus removed the country from the concept of traditional educational practices.

Coleman says one of the major struggles with education is the extensive exposure teachers go through. They are in contact with students and all of their families.

“The best thing we coil do is extend flexibility to school districts so they could meet the needs of families and their kids.” Coleman said.

More steps for making the school year manageable included extending an unlimited amount of COVID emergency days so teachers wouldn’t burn through two weeks of sick time per COVID exposure.

A major issue brought forward was the ability to find WiFi access for students.

Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown says a lack of funding also presents its own problems.

