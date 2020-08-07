Advertisement

Kentucky Education Association calls on school districts to start online

Back to School: MGN Image
Back to School: MGN Image(MGN Image)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) released a statement Friday on schools reopening.

KEA members say they are expressing their concern about every potential, current and retired educator in Kentucky.

In this statement, they said, “KEA believes the choice, based on scientific evidence, is clear: Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time.”

In the statement, KEA officials say schools were shut down throughout March, April and May when the pandemic started, and shortly after that, the spread of COVID-19 slowed down. The went on to say, “if we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”

KEA officials believe that every educator can perform his or her duties from home and should be encouraged to do so. They said for those who are required to do their work in school facilities should wear masks, social distance and disinfect. Only the most essential operations should occur in person.

“Educators aren’t remote figures with whom you have no connection: they are an integral part of every community in every county in the state,” said KEA members.

They recommended that in-person instruction should not resume until the infection rate in Kentucky statewide and the infection rate in the county in which the school district is located both fall below four percent and remain bellow four percent for 21 consecutive days as measured by a seven day rolling average. Even when those benchmarks are met, school districts that plan to reopen to in-person learning should continue to offer virtual learning as well.

KEA is calling on superintendents and school boards to make the decision to stop in-person learning for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

You can read the full statement from KEA below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Five arrested during Laurel County drug investigation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Investigators found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, heroin, needles scales, baggies and spoons.

Food

As mask mandate is extended, local bars and restaurants hope the buck stops here

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky's statewide mask mandate is extended for another 30 days. Now, business owners hope that's the end of mandates on local restaurants and bars.

News

Lincoln County Schools providing masks, thermometers for those coming back to school

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

The Creek Church gives away more than 500 bags of food

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Friday, The Creek Church in London gave away bags of food to families in the community.

State

Governor Beshear reports 21 children under the age of five tested positive for COVID-19 Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Police: Claiborne County man arrested for assaulting his father

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Claiborne County man arrested for assaulting his father

News

KY Attorney General announces new online form to report Medicaid Fraud

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Attorney General Cameron Announces New Online Form for Kentuckians to Report Medicaid Fraud, Patient Abuse

News

Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

State

Gambling addiction on the rise during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As we've fought COVID-19, we've been told to limit interaction with others as much as we can. In the meantime, there's been an increase in calls and texts to gambling helplines.

State

UK releases results for second day of student COVID testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The University of Kentucky has released data from the second day of student COVID-19 testing.