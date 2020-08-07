Kentucky Education Association calls on school districts to start online

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) released a statement Friday on schools reopening.

KEA members say they are expressing their concern about every potential, current and retired educator in Kentucky.

In this statement, they said, “KEA believes the choice, based on scientific evidence, is clear: Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time.”

In the statement, KEA officials say schools were shut down throughout March, April and May when the pandemic started, and shortly after that, the spread of COVID-19 slowed down. The went on to say, “if we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”

KEA officials believe that every educator can perform his or her duties from home and should be encouraged to do so. They said for those who are required to do their work in school facilities should wear masks, social distance and disinfect. Only the most essential operations should occur in person.

“Educators aren’t remote figures with whom you have no connection: they are an integral part of every community in every county in the state,” said KEA members.

They recommended that in-person instruction should not resume until the infection rate in Kentucky statewide and the infection rate in the county in which the school district is located both fall below four percent and remain bellow four percent for 21 consecutive days as measured by a seven day rolling average. Even when those benchmarks are met, school districts that plan to reopen to in-person learning should continue to offer virtual learning as well.

KEA is calling on superintendents and school boards to make the decision to stop in-person learning for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

You can read the full statement from KEA below:

