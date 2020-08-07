Health dept. reports 84 COVID cases in Lexington; 6th-highest one-day increase
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.
No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.
The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 3,726. It’s the city’s sixth-highest increase in cases in one day.
This follows Wednesday’s report which was the fourth-highest COVID case increase in one day and Tuesday’s report which was the second-highest.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
- 116 cases, July 27
- 105 cases, Aug. 4
- 100 cases, July 23
- 90 cases, Aug. 5
- 89 cases, July 30
- 84 cases, Aug. 6
- 83 cases, July 9
- 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
- 65 cases, July 10
- 62 cases, July 6
The current official state totals are 33,254 cases and 760 deaths.
