Health dept. reports 84 COVID cases in Lexington; 6th-highest one-day increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 3,726. It’s the city’s sixth-highest increase in cases in one day.

This follows Wednesday’s report which was the fourth-highest COVID case increase in one day and Tuesday’s report which was the second-highest.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4

100 cases, July 23

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

84 cases, Aug. 6

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, July 15 and July 19

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

The current official state totals are 33,254 cases and 760 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.