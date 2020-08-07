Governor Beshear reports 21 children under the age of five tested positive for COVID-19 Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released Friday’s COVID-19 numbers.

The governor announced 573 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 33,796 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 764.

8,589 people have recovered from the virus.

684,356 Kentuckians have received tests.

21 of the newly reported cases were children under the age of five.

“I hope you are staying safe and have planned a weekend that will help you enjoy but also do what it takes to defeat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is up to 5.57 percent, and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control.”

On Monday, the Governor is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50 percent, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear yesterday. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 8/7 (WYMT)

