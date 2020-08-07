Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces $1.1 million loan to replace water tanks in Whitesburg

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday Governor Andy Beshear declared the five project loans of the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) worth $7,230,900. The loans will implement a beneficial structure for wastewater and the sewer system.

“Every city and county in Kentucky should have reliable wastewater and sewer systems,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m glad these five cities can make necessary updates and provide more reliable service to their communities.”

Whitesburg will expand its storage by replacing two water tanks, this comes from a $1.1 million Fund F loan. Providing service to 1,400 households enabling the city to wholesale water to the Letcher County water and sewer district.

“I am absolutely delighted that KIA decided to help us with these water tank replacements,” said Whitesburg Mayor James Craft. “They are outdated, leaking and costing the city money. And now we can use this loan to replace them and be on our way for another 20 to 30 years. This is a major step for our city.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morehead State University athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Chemical spill at Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Williamsburg Police Department posted on Facebook that there is a chemical spill at Pilot Travel Center around Exit 11.

News

New audit raises concerns with spending by the city of Salyersville

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Activists urge feds to crack down on alleged cockfighting kingpins in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

Latest News

News

’It’s totally worth it’: Local business increases sales during COVID-19 through online shop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Pearl Apparel's website launched one week before businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Knott County woman wins Brad Paisley video call during tough week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Peggy Couch won the video call of a lifetime through Publishers Clearing House.

News

Case of missing marine in Knox County remains a mystery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Kenneth Saunders was last seen five years ago on August 24, 2015. The case remains unsolved to this day.

News

Knott County woman wins Brad Paisley video call

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Raven Rock Rallye

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6