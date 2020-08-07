Governor Beshear announces $1.1 million loan to replace water tanks in Whitesburg

FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday Governor Andy Beshear declared the five project loans of the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) worth $7,230,900. The loans will implement a beneficial structure for wastewater and the sewer system.

“Every city and county in Kentucky should have reliable wastewater and sewer systems,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m glad these five cities can make necessary updates and provide more reliable service to their communities.”

Whitesburg will expand its storage by replacing two water tanks, this comes from a $1.1 million Fund F loan. Providing service to 1,400 households enabling the city to wholesale water to the Letcher County water and sewer district.

“I am absolutely delighted that KIA decided to help us with these water tank replacements,” said Whitesburg Mayor James Craft. “They are outdated, leaking and costing the city money. And now we can use this loan to replace them and be on our way for another 20 to 30 years. This is a major step for our city.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.