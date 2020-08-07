Advertisement

Former Prestonsburg man earns Ambassador of Peace medal for Korean War service

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - At 91 years old, Leo Weddle thought he would never live to tell the story of his days as a marine in the Korean War.

“I’ve been very fortunate all of my life. The first day I was on the front line, within 10 minutes, a mortar came in and hit, oh say 5 feet away. It was a dud. If it had gone off, I would be in a military cemetery 70 years ago,” Weddle said.

It wasn’t his only close encounter. Another mortar failed to seriously injure him, but claimed the lives of several others. And a planned flight from Japan to Hawaii that he was bumped from at the last minute allowed him another shot at life. The plane crashed, killing everyone on board.

“I was a machine gunner. I saw a friend of mine get hit by a mortar, and I got out of the fox hole to help him. Just as I got down, there was another mortar that came,” Weddle said. “It was closer to me than anyone ... that’s when I was wounded. The mortar killed two officers and wounded five others enlisted.”

Weddle earned a Purple Heart for his service in the Korean War.

"I think God was with me," Weddle said.

Seventy years following the Korean War, Weddle has been honored with a medal recognizing him as an Ambassador for Peace on behalf of the South Korean government.

“When it came in, I didn’t know what to say. That’s something that happened at another time in my life when I was a young man. And 70 years later, here comes a gorgeous medal from where I fought,” Weddle said.

He went on to say he was grateful for his experience.

"Those were probably the most valuable three years I've ever had in my life," said Weddle. "The most intense."

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Korean War veteran earns Ambassador of Peace medal

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Leo Weddle, a former resident of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, has received the Ambassador of Peace medal for his service during the Korean War.

News

35th annual Van Lear Days on despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
With social distancing procedures in place, the Van Lear Days Festival will take place one week later than usual.

News

Martin County rallies behind community center

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Roy F. Collier Community Center is closing its doors and the community is rallying to make sure they re-open.

State

Gambling addiction on the rise during pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

Latest News

News

As mask mandate is extended, local bars and restaurants hope the buck stops here 6 P.M.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Van Lear Days 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Five arrested during Laurel County drug investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Investigators found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, heroin, needles scales, baggies and spoons.

Food

As mask mandate is extended, local bars and restaurants hope the buck stops here

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky's statewide mask mandate is extended for another 30 days. Now, business owners hope that's the end of mandates on local restaurants and bars.

News

Lincoln County Schools providing masks, thermometers for those coming back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

The Creek Church gives away more than 500 bags of food

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Friday, The Creek Church in London gave away bags of food to families in the community.