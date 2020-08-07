Five arrested during Laurel County drug investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - Wednesday, Laurel County’s Sheriff John Root announced the arrest of five people during a drug investigation.

Shawn Barnes, 39, Genia Hardin, 32, Kimberly Ann Croucher, 31, Brooklyn Grimes, 20, and Andrew W. Thomas, 30, were arrested Thursday afternoon after authorities conducted a drug search warrant on Slate Lick Road in the Pittsburg community.

Investigators found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, heroin, needles scales, baggies and spoons.

At a nearby apartment, investigators found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue on it. One person was found hiding in an upstairs closet and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

Barns, Hardin, Croucher, Grimes were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Thomas was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Barns was also charged with fleeing or evading police on foot.

All suspects were taken into custody to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

