Executive Director of Judi’s Place for Kids stepping down after 15 years

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After 15 years at the helm of Judi’s Place for Kids in Pikeville, the head of the organization is resigning.

Laura Kretzer has served as the executive director of the organization named after former Kentucky First Lady Judi Patton since 2005.

Kretzer will take a new position as director of strategic initiatives and programming for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky.

“We have been fortunate at Judi’s Place for Kids to have had the expertise of dedicated people throughout our history who truly believe in making a difference in children’s lives.  While this is a loss for our center, we are excited for Laura and her new opportunity and wish her the best,” President of Judi’s Place for Kids Board of Directors Sheila Belcher said. “In addition, her new position at the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky will enable Laura to continue to support Judi’s Place for Kids in its growth and development, as they assist all child advocacy centers in sustainability across the state.”

Long-time forensic interviewer and assistant director Pamela Taylor will serve as interim executive director until the board of directors concludes a search for Kretzer’s successor.

Kretzer’s last day is August 14th.

