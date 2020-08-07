E! News being canceled after nearly 3 decades on air

(CNN/WVLT) -- After nearly 30 years on air, E! News has been canceled.

CNN reported that a representative from NBC Universal confirmed the move was coming due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

While the show will no longer air, CNN reported that E! News network shows “Daily Pop” and “Nightly Pop” will still be filmed and aired out of LA, and E!‘s website and social accounts will be active.

Current E! News and “Pop of the Morning” host Lilliana Vasquez said on Instagram, “Thankful for this incredible journey, and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief.”

