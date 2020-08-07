Advertisement

Dry and hot heading into the weekend

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is settling in to close out our work week, with mostly sunny skies, and only a small chance of an isolated shower.

Tonight

A couple of showers are possible, especially along the Kentucky/Virginia border before the sun goes down tonight. Otherwise, skies stay mostly sunny, staying mostly clear after sunset, with lows falling back into the middle 60s thanks to lower humidity brought in by northwesterly winds. Just like any summer night, we can’t rule out fog in the few places that catch a shower.

Weekend Forecast

Hot weather builds back in for the weekend as high pressure stays in control, but starts shifting off to the east, allowing southwesterly winds to build back in. The good news is that we will stay dry, the downside is that temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s to near 90° for both weekend days. The southwesterly winds will also bring moisture back in from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing the haze and humidity back to the region. You’ll really see this in nighttime lows, low-to-mid 60s for Saturday night, but close to 70° for Sunday as humidity builds back into the region.

Start of the Work Week

We’ll keep the weekend weather rolling on into Monday, with only a slightly greater chance of an afternoon storm as high pressure moves far enough away to allow a few storms to bubble up in the heat of the afternoon, with highs near 90°.

Things stay active through much of the work week as well as we shift back to the usual summer pattern of afternoon storm chances along with hazy, hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and lows only falling back to about 70°.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Stray chances today, dry and warm Saturday and Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being a little more action-packed than expected, but Friday should be much calmer.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 6, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6 p.m. forecast - August 6, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

Meteorologist Evan Hatter 5:30 p.m. forecast - August 6, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Weather

Drying out and warming up into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
It’s been a fairly pleasant week around the mountains so far, and the milder conditions look to stick around...for now.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, some rain chances possible this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our mild stretch of weather continues for the next couple of days, but we could see a few more rain chances in some areas this afternoon.

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-August 7th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-August 7th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour