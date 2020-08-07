Dry and hot heading into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is settling in to close out our work week, with mostly sunny skies, and only a small chance of an isolated shower.

Tonight

A couple of showers are possible, especially along the Kentucky/Virginia border before the sun goes down tonight. Otherwise, skies stay mostly sunny, staying mostly clear after sunset, with lows falling back into the middle 60s thanks to lower humidity brought in by northwesterly winds. Just like any summer night, we can’t rule out fog in the few places that catch a shower.

Weekend Forecast

Hot weather builds back in for the weekend as high pressure stays in control, but starts shifting off to the east, allowing southwesterly winds to build back in. The good news is that we will stay dry, the downside is that temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s to near 90° for both weekend days. The southwesterly winds will also bring moisture back in from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing the haze and humidity back to the region. You’ll really see this in nighttime lows, low-to-mid 60s for Saturday night, but close to 70° for Sunday as humidity builds back into the region.

Start of the Work Week

We’ll keep the weekend weather rolling on into Monday, with only a slightly greater chance of an afternoon storm as high pressure moves far enough away to allow a few storms to bubble up in the heat of the afternoon, with highs near 90°.

Things stay active through much of the work week as well as we shift back to the usual summer pattern of afternoon storm chances along with hazy, hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and lows only falling back to about 70°.

