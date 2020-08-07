Advertisement

Community donations help Magoffin County students kick off the school year

An organizer full of shoes awaits students at North Magoffin Elementary School These are only a portion of the shoes purchased for students with donations from local people.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Operation Cool Kids wrapped, supplying hundreds of kids with cooling units to beat the heat, the people of Magoffin County still wanted to give back to the children.

Weeks later, Paul Montgomery, city councilman and organizer of the fan giveaway, continues to receive donations from local people with a burden to help.

“They want to help. and they see you doing stuff and it kind of just mushrooms,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said one man donated $2,500 to “get some kids ready for school.” He then received $3,000 from another anonymous donor, which was met with several online donations. The money was split between the five local Family Resources and Youth Services Centers to purchase new shoes for kids in need.

“So each school’s gonna get $1,000 to buy some kids shoes. Try to get them ready for school- some underprivileged kids. ‘Cause there’s no shoe drives this year ‘cause if COVID-19,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery says this project will feed into the fall project, so the remaining money from the donations will go toward the Coats for Kids effort, which gives students in need $100 worth of winter clothing items. The goal for that project this year is $10,000. Donations are still being accepted through PayPal by contacting PaulMontgomery190@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

