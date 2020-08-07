Advertisement

Police: Claiborne County man arrested for assaulting his father

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Claiborne County officers responded to a call in the Lone Mountain area regarding a suspicious subject Thursday evening.

Officers arrested Alexander Vanover, 21, who stated that he killed his father.

Officers say that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

An additional call from emergency 9-1-1 stated that Vanover’s father was at the Clairborne County Hospital with life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers discovered a weapon at the scene that is believed to be at the one used by Vanover to assault his father.

Vanover is being charged with especially aggravated assault and the investigation is ongoing.

