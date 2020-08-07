Advertisement

Chemical spill at Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg

The Williamsburg Police Department reported a chemical spill at the Pilot Travel Center.
The Williamsburg Police Department reported a chemical spill at the Pilot Travel Center.(Williamsburg Police Department)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department posted on Facebook that there was a chemical spill at the Pilot Travel Center around Exit 11.

People about one-tenth of a mile around the area were asked to leave. All roadways and areas have reopened with the exception of the Pilot Travel Center and Wendy’s.

Clean up crews and emergency responders say there is no immediate need for anyone to leave the area other than keeping the Pilot and Wendy’s closed.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morehead State University athletes tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

News

New audit raises concerns with spending by the city of Salyersville

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Activists urge feds to crack down on alleged cockfighting kingpins in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

’It’s totally worth it’: Local business increases sales during COVID-19 through online shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Pearl Apparel's website launched one week before businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Knott County woman wins Brad Paisley video call during tough week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Peggy Couch won the video call of a lifetime through Publishers Clearing House.

News

Case of missing marine in Knox County remains a mystery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Kenneth Saunders was last seen five years ago on August 24, 2015. The case remains unsolved to this day.

News

Knott County woman wins Brad Paisley video call

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Raven Rock Rallye

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments announced new COVID-19 cases, one new death Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Local health departments released new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday.