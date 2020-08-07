Chemical spill at Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department posted on Facebook that there was a chemical spill at the Pilot Travel Center around Exit 11.

People about one-tenth of a mile around the area were asked to leave. All roadways and areas have reopened with the exception of the Pilot Travel Center and Wendy’s.

Clean up crews and emergency responders say there is no immediate need for anyone to leave the area other than keeping the Pilot and Wendy’s closed.

