As mask mandate is extended, local bars and restaurants hope the buck stops here

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - For 74 years, Pats Snack Bar has been a staple of the Manchester community.

Located right across the street from the county offices, the bar is facing tough times.

”We’ve just been lucky because we’ve had a lot of to-go orders,” said Charles Stivers the manager. ”We’re just trying to survive at this point. But considering everything, we’ve done pretty good staying in business because you look around, a lot of places are not in business.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Pats is experiencing a nearly 50 percent decrease from its daily business.

Once in the top three best hamburgers in Kentucky, this establishment is known for what it does best.

Stivers, who also has to worry about the bar attached to the dining room and kitchen, worries that rumors of a possible curfew for bars and restaurants will do more damage than another shutdown.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the mask mandate, public health professionals are praising the move.

”As a public health professional I think that call of the governor’s mandate is a reasonable decision, and I’m glad to see it in place or furthered,” said Christie Green the Public Health Director at the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Green says overall, in the district she manages, they are seeing better cooperation when it comes to masking up.

”More people seem to be aware and understand the importance of the masking, and while we get quite a few complaints about different businesses and things, we’re starting to see an overall improvement, and while we’re not seeing a complete ceasing of cases we are seeing a decline in cases week to week,” said Green.

For Stivers, he understands the importance and doesn’t refute the science but, when it comes to enforcing it, he doesn’t plan to step on any toes.

“I respect their rights they respect mine. I try to treat everybody the same. You know it’s not my job to tell them to wear a mask or not wear a mask. We try to do social distancing, that’s what we try to do,” said Stivers.

The manager of this nearly century-old establishment, just hopes this is the last mandate placed on small businesses.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.