Advertisement

As mask mandate is extended, local bars and restaurants hope the buck stops here

Mask mandate seems to be working, but rumors of possible curfew pose problems
Pats Snack Bar
Pats Snack Bar(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - For 74 years, Pats Snack Bar has been a staple of the Manchester community.

Located right across the street from the county offices, the bar is facing tough times.

”We’ve just been lucky because we’ve had a lot of to-go orders,” said Charles Stivers the manager. ”We’re just trying to survive at this point. But considering everything, we’ve done pretty good staying in business because you look around, a lot of places are not in business.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Pats is experiencing a nearly 50 percent decrease from its daily business.

Once in the top three best hamburgers in Kentucky, this establishment is known for what it does best.

Stivers, who also has to worry about the bar attached to the dining room and kitchen, worries that rumors of a possible curfew for bars and restaurants will do more damage than another shutdown.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the mask mandate, public health professionals are praising the move.

”As a public health professional I think that call of the governor’s mandate is a reasonable decision, and I’m glad to see it in place or furthered,” said Christie Green the Public Health Director at the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Green says overall, in the district she manages, they are seeing better cooperation when it comes to masking up.

”More people seem to be aware and understand the importance of the masking, and while we get quite a few complaints about different businesses and things, we’re starting to see an overall improvement, and while we’re not seeing a complete ceasing of cases we are seeing a decline in cases week to week,” said Green.

For Stivers, he understands the importance and doesn’t refute the science but, when it comes to enforcing it, he doesn’t plan to step on any toes.

“I respect their rights they respect mine. I try to treat everybody the same. You know it’s not my job to tell them to wear a mask or not wear a mask. We try to do social distancing, that’s what we try to do,” said Stivers.

The manager of this nearly century-old establishment, just hopes this is the last mandate placed on small businesses.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Restaurants move into week two of indoor restrictions

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Restaurants begin to transition into week two of 25 percent indoor capacity.

Food

Working with the hand they’re dealt; Kentucky restaurants and bars adjust to new restrictions

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Bars and restaurants adjust to new restrictions that close bars and significantly reduce restaurant seating capacity.

Food

Should another shutdown happen, it could cripple small businesses

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Small business owners are worried that if another shutdown happens they may not be there on the other side.

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Another phase: Bars reopen in Kentucky, restaurants move to 50 percent capacity

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Bars in Kentucky are beginning to reopen in Kentucky. Restaurants move to 50 percent capacity.

Food

’This is a scrappy business already’; Brewery gets creative to get through shutdown

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Brewery uses its 'scrappy' roots to get through quarantine.

Food

Kentucky restaurants weigh cost of reopening, some use 33 percent to prepare for full capacity

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Shepherd hopes that some good can come out of this, not just for Shep's but for Corbin too.

Food

Wendy's undergoing temporary supply shortages

Updated: May. 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By WYMT News Staff
Due to beef companies not producing at a normal rate, Wendy's will not have select menu options for the time being.

Food

Food safety tips for the holidays

Updated: Nov. 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM EST
|
By Katey Cook
The holidays are near, and that means parties, family dinners, and seasonal gatherings centered around eating food.

Food

KFC partners with Beyond Meat

Updated: Aug. 26, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
It's finger-lickin' fake chicken.