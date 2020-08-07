35th annual Van Lear Days on despite COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -With social distancing procedures in place, the Van Lear Days Festival will take place one week later than usual.

Organizers have still found a way to hold the event, all inside events are canceled and the corn hole tournament will not be held until next month. The car show and parade are still planned for Saturday along with skillet throw and hay bale toss taking place Friday and Saturday.

The music shows began at 5 p.m. Friday. Concessions stands are available but everyone is asked to wear a mask and remain six feet apart.

Organizers said they went back and forth on holding the event, Van Lear Days is one of two primary fundraisers for the historical society. Their fundraisers relies on the festival to keep the museum up and running.

