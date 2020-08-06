Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

The governor announced a new program to guarantee internet access for students across the Mountain State
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a time when parents are trying to decide whether to send their kids to school, having good internet access is a big factor to take into consideration.

“Depending on the type of service you have in Mason County and in our area of New Haven, a lot of times it can be spotty,” said Sherill Hoffman, who has a daughter in Mason County schools.

Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that the state and the West Virginia Department of Education are teaming up for a new program called the “Kids Connect initiative” which will provide internet access for students across the state.

“There is 40 percent of our state that kids can’t get on to broadband,” Justice said.

The new program will provide 1,000 wireless locations in all 55 counties where kids can go to get internet.

“Our counties are very clever, we already see it in their plans getting creative with those WiFi hotspots,” State Superintendent Clayton Burch told WSAZ. “The ability where this is not a daily need to be there, it’s sometimes once a week where you need to be there to download your assignments (and) upload the other ones.”

The WiFi sites will be put at all K through 12 schools, 32 higher education schools, 255 libraries and 31 state parks.

If kids don’t have a way of getting to the hotspots, buses will be provided.

Justice said the program is going to cost $6 million, and he plans to have all the wireless locations put in place and ready to go by Sept. 8.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

New report looks at which school districts are the most and least funded in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The report, released by WalletHub, also looked at fairness when it comes to funding state-by-state, ranking Kentucky the 21st most equitable overall.

Regional

One injured, one in custody in Southwest Virginia shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, some rain chances possible this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our mild stretch of weather continues for the next couple of days, but we could see a few more rain chances in some areas this afternoon.

State

WATCH | Beshear: ‘Good Decisions’ by students a key factor in keeping universities safe and open

Updated: 4 hours ago
Off-campus gatherings are already proving to be problematic for the University of Louisville.

State

WATCH | First statue to honor a woman to be installed at the Kentucky state capital

Updated: 4 hours ago
Across the country and right here in Kentucky there is a lack of public art that celebrates women.

Latest News

State

WATCH | EKU releases statement after kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
A member of the Eastern Kentucky University football team has quit over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

News

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
One third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

Regional

Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wise Town Hall was closed after an employee contracted COVID-19.

News

‘Suitcase man’ delivers suitcases to foster care agencies across the state of Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Twenty years ago he started collecting suitcases from wherever and whenever he could and donating them to foster care facilities.