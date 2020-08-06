Advertisement

Wolly Worm Festival cancelled due to pandemic

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lee County Festival committee members announced the cancellation of the Wolly Worm Festival this morning on their Facebook page.

Mayor Jackson and Judge Caudill helped with the decision to cancel this year’s 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening.

This would have been the festivals 33rd year of celebration.

