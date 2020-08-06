Virtual Osborne Brothers Festival going on this weekend in Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of the festivals across the mountains have been canceled due to COVID-19, but one continues on this weekend in Leslie County, just in a different way.

The organizers of the 27th annual Osborne Brothers Festival in Hyden decided to move their event to a virtual one several weeks ago.

As part of the festivities, performances people would have gathered in person to see with now available to watch online from the comfort of their home from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th.

Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-Press will perform and there will be interviews, stories and much more.

You can watch that on the festival’s Facebook page or the Our Mountains YouTube channel.

Festival organizers will also be raising money for Leslie County fire departments through an online fundraiser.

You can find that by visiting https://www.appalachianky.org/donate and selecting the Leslie County Community Foundation in the drop down menu.

