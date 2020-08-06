Advertisement

Virtual Osborne Brothers Festival going on this weekend in Leslie County

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of the festivals across the mountains have been canceled due to COVID-19, but one continues on this weekend in Leslie County, just in a different way.

The organizers of the 27th annual Osborne Brothers Festival in Hyden decided to move their event to a virtual one several weeks ago.

As part of the festivities, performances people would have gathered in person to see with now available to watch online from the comfort of their home from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th.

Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-Press will perform and there will be interviews, stories and much more.

You can watch that on the festival’s Facebook page or the Our Mountains YouTube channel.

Festival organizers will also be raising money for Leslie County fire departments through an online fundraiser.

You can find that by visiting https://www.appalachianky.org/donate and selecting the Leslie County Community Foundation in the drop down menu.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Letcher County man charged with attempting to kill his mother

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Kentucky State Police arrested James Seth Cornett, 19, of Thornton earlier this week.

News

New audit raises concerns with spending by the city of Salyersville

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released an audit Thursday morning raises concerns about some spending of some tourism money by the city of Salyersville.

State

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 4th-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Don Hall obit - 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

News

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
One third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

State

New report looks at which school districts are the most and least funded in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The report, released by WalletHub, also looked at fairness when it comes to funding state-by-state, ranking Kentucky the 21st most equitable overall.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, some rain chances possible this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our mild stretch of weather continues for the next couple of days, but we could see a few more rain chances in some areas this afternoon.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.