Texas dad saves kids from 12-foot alligator
‘Look how big he is. Holy cow!’
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – A dad sprung into action, saving his kids from a huge alligator.
Andrew Grande said his children were playing near a canal when the gator approached.
He quickly grabbed his daughter and got everyone behind a fence.
Grande said the reptile stayed in the area for nearly 30 minutes.
“Look how big he is,” Grande said in a video showing the alligator swimming in the canal. “Holy cow!”
Authorities came and captured the gator, pulling it from the canal.
It was nearly 12-feet long and weighed closed to 600 pounds.
Grande said alligators are common in the canal, but he had never seen one that big before.
The reptile now has a new home at a gator sanctuary.
