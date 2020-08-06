Advertisement

‘Suitcase man’ delivers suitcases to foster care agencies across the state of Kentucky

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) -Don Pratt is affectionately known as the ‘suitcase man’. A former single dad foster parent to more than four dozen children---he saw the effects and hardships foster children endure when moving from home to home.

“I saw kids coming in garbage bags and you know its sort of a tragic feeling for an adult to see that. The kids are sort of traumatized by the move anyway, so I doubt that that is as important as it is for us adults to see that,” he said.

So, twenty years ago he started collecting suitcases from wherever and whenever he could and donating them to foster care facilities not only in his hometown of Lexington but all across the state of Kentucky.

At the age of 75, “Friday I’ll probably have more in, next week Louisville. I just get around and I’m glad I can, I’m still agile enough,” said Pratt.

That brought him to Prestonsburg Wednesday.

“I had 500 pieces and I had to put it in my living room cause I don’t have a storage unit. Forty to fifty pieces inside, you can only see maybe what 10-15 here. "

Not just suitcases either. “Backpacks and duffel bags and carry bags so I got all this given to me and it’s incredible.”

Hoping he can spread that same joy to Eastern Kentucky.

“I was so naïve when I became a foster parent you know I’ve never known abuse.”

Saying this experience opened his eyes, especially after fostering more than six dozen foster children.

“I have had a vast education by becoming a foster parent which I have never expected.”

Taking what he has learned and putting it to good use more and more.

“I hope they have multiple purposes and that kids find it useful more than once,” he said.

Hoping they will have something to call their own.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Corbin, Grace Health Center come together to promote ‘Health Centers Week’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Grace Health CEO Michael Stanley signed a proclamation today promoting the services provided.

News

Pikeville artist brings ‘Mountain Mona Lisa’ to Second Street Arts Project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Austin Casebolt is heading to New York, following his artistic passions. But first, he is using that art to leave his mark on Pikeville, the city that made him who he is.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Latest News

News

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
One third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

Regional

Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wise Town Hall was closed after an employee contracted COVID-19.

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

State

Kentucky Capitol to add first statue of a woman, Nettie Depp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that a statue of Nettie Depp, an education reformer and Kentucky native, will be unveiled in the state Capitol next August.

Coronavirus

A stronger spirit from a good deed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky Mist made hand sanitizer and now, it's helping them make stronger vodka.