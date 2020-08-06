Advertisement

Ray Lewis’ sons transfer to Kentucky

Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis will play for the Wildcat football program.
Ray Lewis' sons transfer to Kentucky.
Ray Lewis' sons transfer to Kentucky.(Mark Brown/Getty Images, James Black/Getty Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis, the sons of Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, announced on Wednesday that they are transferring to the Kentucky football program.

Rayshad first played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland. The former two-star cornerback will now play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

According to Maryland’s website, he played defense in 2018 for the Terrapins and switched to wide receiver in 2019.

As a senior last season, he appeared in 10 games as a reserve wide receiver and on special teams. He caught three passes for 13 yards and returned four kicks for 52 yards.

Rahsaan has also played at two schools. He started at Central Florida as a defensive back in 2018 and then played wide receiver at Florida Atlantic in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

“If you didn’t ever meet Don you missed out”: Friends, fellow officials remember Don Hall

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don Hall died on Tuesday at the age of 68, he spent 48 years officiating for the KHSAA in the 14th region.

Sports

NCAA Division II and III championships for fall sports canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports
The decision was also made because of 'financial challenges,' according to the NCAA.

Sports

Football coach turning to the lake during stressful time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
With the Coronavirus pandemic leaving many questions regarding the football season unanswered, Fred Hoskins is using his hobby to decompress.

Latest News

Sports

Rheannah Spurlock becomes first ever Floyd Central softball player to sign with a college

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Floyd Central’s Rheannah Spurlock held her signing ceremony on Wednesday, August 5 to become the first Jaguar softball player in school history to play college softball. Spurlock will head to Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia this fall.

Sports

Floyd Central's Rheannah Spurlock signs Southern Virginia University softball

Updated: 4 hours ago
Floyd Central's Rheannah Spurlock signs Southern Virginia University softball

Sports

High school football coach uses down time to fish

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Rheanna Spurlock signs with Southern Virginia softball full interview

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rheanna Spurlock signs with Southern Virginia softball full interview

Sports

EKU responds after kicker quits team, makes strong allegations against coaching staff

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Landon White, a kicker, and graduate from Madison Central High School took to Instagram to explain his reason for leaving the team.

Sports

University of Louisville puts workouts on hold for four fall sports programs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended team activities for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Monday, August 3 after 29 student-athletes across the three programs tested positive for COVID-19.