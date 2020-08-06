Rally racing coming to mountains this weekend, first for Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first-ever rally race is coming to the state of Kentucky this weekend. Backroads of Appalachia is bringing NASA Rally Sport for the first Raven Rock Rallye. The event will run Friday and Saturday atop Pine Mountain on 119 and Kingdom Come State Park.

Friday, the series will shake down the cars before having the first official event of the weekend opened to the public. The cars and the stars will be at the Square on Main in Downtown Cumberland with live music starting at 7 p.m.

Racing starts Saturday, offering spectators two spots to take in the action. You can watch at Kingdom Come State Park or at the top of Pine Mountain.

“On the 119 side, we will have a live DJ the entire day. Vendors for food setup and the drivers will be coming in for a setting where you get to hang out with the drivers and cars and talk to them about the experience they had,” said Backroads of Appalachia Director, Erik Hubbard.

The weekend ends Saturday in Downtown Whitesburg with more live music and the trophy presentations.

Both Letcher County and Harlan County’s Judge Executives Terry Adams and Dan Mosley are working with the group. Plans have been put into place for social distancing.

Terry Adams says the counties are excited to back an event that has a lot of potential.

“It’s something that could lead to more events in the future and make an economical impact on the area,” said Adams.

