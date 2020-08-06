Advertisement

Police: Letcher County man charged with attempting to kill his mother

James Seth Cornett
James Seth Cornett(Kentucky State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County man is in jail charged with attempting to kill his mother.

Kentucky State Police arrested James Seth Cornett, 19, of Thornton earlier this week.

Troopers were called to a home on Wildflower Lane Sunday afternoon. Following an investigation, police found that Cornett had shoved the woman and punched her in the face, injuring her.

They also discovered he fired a gun at her, shot the windshield out of her car and also drove a UTV through a fence several times, causing substantial damage to it.

Cornett is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Letcher County Jail.

