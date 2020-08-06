One injured, one in custody in Southwest Virginia shooting

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Virginia State Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive in Jonesville.

According to VSP, a man who had been shot was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

We’re told a suspect was located “a short distance” away and was taken into custody.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.