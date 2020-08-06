Old Bardstown distillery being brought back to life for historic tourism experience

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic distillery in Nelson County is getting some new life breathed into it.

The Nelson County Economic Development Agency has announced that a developer plans to create a bourbon tourism experience at the shuttered T.W. Samuels Distillery site just 10 minutes from downtown Bardstown.

Georgia-based property developer and builder, Rick Puig, and Kentucky native Ryan Mollenkopf are partnering for the project.

Puig said his vision for what will be called Old Samuels Distillery will unfold in phases, beginning with an intimate tour of the premises’ historic structures, followed by a retail gift shop.

Around four-dozen private cottages will also be available for overnight accommodations, and guests will find locally inspired food and drink at its restaurant, bar and tasting room.

“The historic significance of the property is so incredible, and to be able to be a part of its rebirth is an honor for me and my partners,” said Puig, who hopes to open for restoration tours as early as the end of summer 2020. “It is with that honor and gratitude that we hope to make the community proud of how we bring this historic relic back to life. Our goal is to create an amazing and wholly unique experience for Kentucky bourbon tourism.”

According to the press release, T.W. Samuels created the distillery in 1844. It was operated by his sons until Prohibition began in 1920. After Prohibition ended in 1933, the distiller built a new distillery near the original site, where they made whiskey.

Though whiskey making at T.W. Samuels ended in 1952, the plant was used to bottle water for several decades afterward.

Despite the production facility’s idling in the 1980s, the site’s nine, one-of-a-kind steepled-roof rickhouses have continued to age more than 170,000 barrels of whiskey made by Heaven Hill Distillery and Maker’s Mark.

“One of many things will make touring Old Samuels so amazing is how much of what was used to make whiskey back then still remains,” Puig stated. “The first time we came here, the lab, where grain and new make and whiskey were analyzed for quality, we found beakers, test tubes and electronic devices from that time just left in place as if workers would return the next day. It’s this incredible snapshot in time, and that’s only part of what visitors will see.”

The distillery’s powerplant, which generated steam energy and electricity, remains completely intact, as do its multiple outdoor fermentation tanks. The facility sits beside the Deatsville train depot, where Puig hopes future tourists will disembark from rail cars for tours to explore the site.

“Old Samuels Distilling will be much more than another new attraction in Bourbon Country,” said Kim Huston, President of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency. “This will be a destination with wholly unique lodging and event space that visitors really want. Having a restaurant and bar to compliment a museum showcasing the history of one of the original and authentic distillery sites in the U.S.—that’s what excites me and this community about its opening.”

