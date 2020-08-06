Advertisement

New report looks at which school districts are the most and least funded in Kentucky

(KOSA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - As students head back to school, both in-person and remotely, a new report ranked the different districts across Kentucky based on how fair funding is distributed.

The report, released by WalletHub, also looked at fairness when it comes to funding state-by-state, ranking Kentucky the 21st most equitable overall.

The study followed new research that claimed low-income students would fall behind wealthier peers if schools continue to operate remotely due to COVID-19. Several districts in our area have already made the decision to start the year virtually or offer a virtual option for students.

The report focused on racial equality and scored each school district in the state based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The top ten most and least equitable districts are listed below.

Most Equitable

  • 1. Union County School District
  • 2. Ballard County School District
  • 3. Grant County School District
  • 4. Madison County School District
  • 5. Murray Independent School District
  • 6. Barbourville Independent School District
  • 7. Paris Independent School District
  • 8. Barren County School District
  • 9. Muhlenberg County School District
  • 10. Hickman County School District

Least Equitable

  • 164. Harlan Independent School District
  • 165. Silver Grove Independent School District
  • 166. Walton Verona Independent School District
  • 167. Spencer County School District
  • 168. Pineville Independent School District
  • 169. Boone County School District
  • 170. Ft. Thomas Independent School District
  • 171. Beechwood Independent School District
  • 172. Oldham County School District
  • 173. Anchorage Independent School District

For parents who wish to view the full report or find districts not included in the top 10 list, click here.

