New report looks at which school districts are the most and least funded in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - As students head back to school, both in-person and remotely, a new report ranked the different districts across Kentucky based on how fair funding is distributed.

The report, released by WalletHub, also looked at fairness when it comes to funding state-by-state, ranking Kentucky the 21st most equitable overall.

The study followed new research that claimed low-income students would fall behind wealthier peers if schools continue to operate remotely due to COVID-19. Several districts in our area have already made the decision to start the year virtually or offer a virtual option for students.

The report focused on racial equality and scored each school district in the state based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The top ten most and least equitable districts are listed below.

Most Equitable

1. Union County School District

2. Ballard County School District

3. Grant County School District

4. Madison County School District

5. Murray Independent School District

6. Barbourville Independent School District

7. Paris Independent School District

8. Barren County School District

9. Muhlenberg County School District

10. Hickman County School District

Least Equitable

164. Harlan Independent School District

165. Silver Grove Independent School District

166. Walton Verona Independent School District

167. Spencer County School District

168. Pineville Independent School District

169. Boone County School District

170. Ft. Thomas Independent School District

171. Beechwood Independent School District

172. Oldham County School District

173. Anchorage Independent School District

For parents who wish to view the full report or find districts not included in the top 10 list, click here.

