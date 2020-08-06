Martha Stewart, J.D. Vance join board of directors for AppHarvest

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some well-known names are joining the board of directors for AppHarvest.

Officials with the company announced the additions of food entrepreneur and icon Martha Stewart, Impossible Foods Chief Financial Officer David Lee and best-selling author and investor J.D. Vance on Thursday.

The news comes as AppHarvest is getting ready to open one of the world’s largest indoor farms this fall in Morehead.

“The future of food will be, has to be, growing nutrient-rich and delicious produce closer to where we eat,” Stewart said in a news release. “That means food that tastes better and food that we feel better about consuming. AppHarvest is driving us towards that future and working from within Appalachia to elevate the region.”

The new 2.76-million-square-foot agriculture facility in Rowan County has already created 100 construction jobs and will create more than 300 full-time permanent jobs for people living in Eastern Kentucky.

If you would like to apply for a job with AppHarvest, you can do so here: https://www.appharvest.com/letsgrow.

