Advertisement

Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

Three men's soccer players dismissed and three others suspended after weekend party
University of Louisville men's soccer celebrates a goal against Kentucky in 2019.
University of Louisville men's soccer celebrates a goal against Kentucky in 2019.(Louisville Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Louisville men’s soccer team dismissed three players on Thursday following a coronavirus outbreak. UofL said the three players dismissed had prior team violations and were primarily responsible for organizing the off-campus party over the weekend that resulted in an outbreak.

Three other men’s soccer players were also suspended. The University did not release the names of any of the players who were diciplined.

The university announced on Wednesday that it was suspending all activities for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey after 29 athletes tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a weekend party.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morehead State University athletes tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Rally racing coming to mountains this weekend, first for Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Backroads of Appalachia is bringing NASA Rally Sport for the first Raven Rock Rallye with the help of two counties.

Sports

Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
On Tuesday, the players, coaches, and fans got the news, with the cancelation of DII and DIII fall sports.

Sports

Former Clay County, Alice Lloyd standout Blake Smith signs pro basketball contract in Europe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Blake Smith, a star on the court at Clay County and Alice Lloyd, signed a pro basketball contract with the Limerick City Celtics in Limerick, Ireland. He is scheduled to report to the squad in September, according to a release from Alice Lloyd College.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky starts the season just outside Top 25 in preseason coaches’ poll

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Wildcats received 73 votes, good for No. 29 in the country.

Sports

ACC releases revised football schedule

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The ACC released its revised football schedule on Thursday morning. Each team will play ten conference games, plus an additional non-conference game.

Sports

Kentucky volleyball receives SEC Championship rings in surprise presentation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
In November, the Wildcats swept Ole Miss to capture their third consecutive SEC championship.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Ray Lewis’ sons transfer to Kentucky

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis will play for the Wildcat football program.

Sports

“If you didn’t ever meet Don you missed out”: Friends, fellow officials remember Don Hall

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11