Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Louisville men’s soccer team dismissed three players on Thursday following a coronavirus outbreak. UofL said the three players dismissed had prior team violations and were primarily responsible for organizing the off-campus party over the weekend that resulted in an outbreak.

Three other men’s soccer players were also suspended. The University did not release the names of any of the players who were diciplined.

The university announced on Wednesday that it was suspending all activities for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey after 29 athletes tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a weekend party.

