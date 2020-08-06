Advertisement

Logan to replace city water meters

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a project more than three years in the works to overhaul an old system. Logan city officials say it will save the city time, money and manpower, but may raise residents’ water bills.

The city of Logan's water meters are more than 30 years old.

“Everything that we have now is old. I mean, its just old,” said Mike Buckett, the city’s superintendent of utilities.

Beckett began working on this project three years ago.

He says replacing the water meters would free up workers to complete other jobs because the readings would be sent directly to the billing office.

“They have to go pull up this, write down these numbers, read that meter, put the lid back on it, so this takes a tremendous amount of time out of those guys’ workday,” Beckett said.

He said the project is expensive, at about $1.2 million to replace all water meters.

The new meters will raise water bills for residents and commercial properties in the city.

Herbert Statan, the city public utilities manager, said bills for an average family are normally around $14.50 a month.

“May jump up to $20 or $18.75, maybe more than that depending on usage of your water,” Statan said.

He said water bills could go up even more, depending on the age of the meter and usage only because the current meters do not pick up all of the water used.

The city already purchased three of the commercial versions of the water meters and placed them on properties.

“On those, three meters we gained an extra $1,500 a month,” Beckett said.

It’s revenue the city needs to buy equipment and hire employees for customers.

The new meters would be able to detect leaks in real time. Statan said the current ones can take up to 30 days to detect a leak.

“We don’t know if their house was going to flood or its starts spewing out in their front yard,” according to Beckett.

The city is looking to fund the project through state funding and an outside source. They said they expect to complete the project by the end of this year.

