Local health departments announced new COVID-19 cases, one new death Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments released new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s fifth death Thursday. The death was a 91-year-old man. They also confirmed 12 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 412. 209 are active and six are currently in the hospital. Two cases reported Thursday are fully recovered.

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 300. 81 cases are active and 219 have recovered. 10 are in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced 10 new cases and two probable cases of COVID-19. Thursday’s cases include a 47-year-old woman from Knott County, a 47-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man from Letcher County. They also reported a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 21-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and a 77-year-old man from Perry County. Wolfe County reported a pediatric case under the age of 18.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and one probable case in Clay County. There are three new cases and two recovered in Jackson County. Rockcastle County had one new case.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley reported six cases bringing the county’s total to 250. 56 are active and 190 have recovered. Seven of the 56 active cases are hospitalized. Thursday’s cases include a 66-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman.

