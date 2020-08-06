KSP raises more than $16,000 for Special Olympics of Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Kentucky State Police (KSP) “Cover the Cruiser” event raised more than $16,000 dollars to support Special Olympics of Kentucky (SOKY).

KSP posts across the state parked their cruisers at designated locations and encouraged the public to cover the cruisers with stickers.

Each sticker represented a donation towards SOKY.

The “Cover the Cruiser” campaign was created after the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Touch Run was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Each year, The Torch Run helps kick off the Kentucky State Summer Games in Richmond.

“Even in the midst of a global pandemic our troopers stepped up and took ownership of this new program, adding it to their long list of community outreach activities,” said KSP Spokesperson Sergeant Josh Lawson.

The London Post took top honors with a total of $2,577.94 dollars raised.

