Kentucky volleyball receives SEC Championship rings in surprise presentation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky volleyball head coach Craig Skinner and his staff presented members of the 2019 SEC championship team with their rings in a surprise ceremony this week.

Nothing beats a socially distant ring szn surprise for our players🤩💍💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/4O6DBBS5vd — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) August 6, 2020

Back in late November, the Wildcats swept Ole Miss to capture their third consecutive SEC championship. It was also their seventh SEC title in program history.

Kentucky also has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming to Lexington.

