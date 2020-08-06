Kentucky starts the season just outside Top 25 in preseason coaches’ poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an 8-5 season in 2019 and a Belk Bowl win on the back of Lynn Bowden’s heroics, Kentucky football starts the season just outside the top 25 in the Amway Coaches’ Poll. The Wildcats received 73 votes, good for No. 29 in the country.

The poll features six teams, all of whom are in the top 13. Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4) and defending National Champions LSU (No. 5) round out the top five after Clemson (No. 1) and Ohio State (No. 2).

SEC East opponent Florida sits at No. 8 in the preseason poll, while Auburn comes in at No. 11 and Texas A&M sits at No. 13. Georgia, Florida and Auburn were all on Kentucky’s initial schedule. The Wildcats may add two more top 25 opponents in a revised schedule.

Tennessee also received votes in the poll. The Volunteers sit at No. 26, one spot out of a ranking, with 111 votes. Boise State also brought in 111 votes.

As of right now, the SEC will start the season on September 26. No revised schedule has been announced as of Thursday afternoon, August 6.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.