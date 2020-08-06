Kentucky father charged in crash that killed daughter

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man involved in a crash that killed his daughter has been charged with murder and driving under the influence.

News outlets cited Kentucky State Police is reporting that 32-year-old Christopher M. McCoy of Glasgow was arrested this week in connection with the May crash that killed the girl. She was a passenger in the vehicle he was driving.

Police said it was McCoy’s second DUI offense. McCoy remains jailed at the Barren County Detention Center. Online jail records don’t list an attorney.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned next month in Barren District Court.

