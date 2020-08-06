Advertisement

Kentucky father charged in crash that killed daughter

An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, 2020, and McCoy was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. (Barren County Detention Center)
An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, 2020, and McCoy was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. (Barren County Detention Center)(Barren County Detention Center)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man involved in a crash that killed his daughter has been charged with murder and driving under the influence.

News outlets cited Kentucky State Police is reporting that 32-year-old Christopher M. McCoy of Glasgow was arrested this week in connection with the May crash that killed the girl. She was a passenger in the vehicle he was driving.

Police said it was McCoy’s second DUI offense. McCoy remains jailed at the Barren County Detention Center. Online jail records don’t list an attorney.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned next month in Barren District Court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Laurel County health officials talk importance of contact tracing after surpassing 400 case mark

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Health officials say it is imperative for people to be open and honest with them during the contact tracing interview.

News

Wolly Worm Festival cancelled due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Wolly Worm Festival cancelled due to pandemic

News

Martha Stewart, J.D. Vance join board of directors for AppHarvest

Updated: 1 hours ago
The news comes as AppHarvest is getting ready to open one of the world’s largest indoor farms this fall in Morehead.

Latest News

News

Police: Letcher County man charged with attempting to kill his mother

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Kentucky State Police arrested James Seth Cornett, 19, of Thornton earlier this week.

News

New audit raises concerns with spending by the city of Salyersville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released an audit Thursday morning raises concerns about some spending of some tourism money by the city of Salyersville.

News

Virtual Osborne Brothers Festival going on this weekend in Leslie County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
As part of the festivities, performances people would have gathered in person to see with now available to watch online from the comfort of their home from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th.

State

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 4th-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

News

Don Hall obit - 6 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.