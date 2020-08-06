’It’s totally worth it’: Local business increases sales during COVID-19 through online shop

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to shut their doors for good. However, Pearl Apparel in London, has had a very different experience.

Pearl Apparel has printed custom clothing at their shop in London for three years.

“It’s kind of grown and developed every single month honestly just from listening to what our customers are looking for,” said Owner Kendra Smallwood.

Last year after the Christmas rush passed, Smallwood decided to start working on a website, something she had pushed off for one year.

“We worked hours and hours and hours to develop something that was easy to use and also had our community in mind,” said Smallwood.

She said she had a gut feeling this was the right time to work on the website, and it launched one week before businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was just total God timing because if we hadn’t of had our website I don’t know what it would have looked like for us. Our website kept us afloat, kept orders going and people showed their support and it was huge. It was just such a blessing,” said Smallwood.

The website not only kept Pearl Apparel afloat, but Smallwood said her sales increased.

“I am $2,000 above what I did this time last year,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood told WYMT, she encourages any small business to take the time to create an online platform.

“It’s really not that expensive whenever you think about when you break it down from month to month. It’s totally worth it,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood printed shirts for the times, saying ‘Like a good neighbor stay over there’ and even launched an encouraging apparel line.

“I just had this idea of faith over fear and so right as soon as the pandemic hit I had this thought that we needed to print a shirt that said faith over fear so we did that and that just kind of launched us into the forefront of people’s minds,” said Smallwood.

She also printed shirts for other local businesses, to help them bring in revenue and keep their doors open.

“We say around here it’s community over competition so we try to really just band together and make London a better place to live,” said Smallwood.

