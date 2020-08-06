“If you didn’t ever meet Don you missed out”: Friends, fellow officials remember Don Hall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Legacies are often cemented on the court from athletes to coaches and fans. However, there is one part of sports that are often forgotten about, referees, but not Don Hall.

“If you were to ask the students-athletes if you were to ask the coaches, the first name of an official that would pop up in your mind, I promise you Don Hall’s name is going to come up,” said friend and fellow official, Will Fugate.

Don Hall died on Tuesday at the age of 68, he spent 48 years officiating for the KHSAA in the 14th region.

“Whether you liked or didn’t like the call if there was a need for a meeting, whether it be with a player or a coach I promise you, you would walk away laughing or at least a smile,” added Fugate.

Hall officiated many high school sports from volleyball to baseball, softball and basketball. Hall would always have a whistle in his hand.

“He officiated so many sports. Don was the type of official that took time to actually learn the student-athletes. Whether we were on the court or off the court he always had this rapport with these athletes that were uncanny and unmatched,” said Fugate.

Not only did Hall cement a legacy in Memorial gym, but gyms across the 14th region.

“It’s not like we make a heck of a lot of money at those levels, so he’s basically just there for the kids to be able to play. So I think Don’s legacy would be somebody that gave his life to the kids and Eastern Kentucky,” added friend and fellow official, Kyle Maggard.

“I think that’s one thing that I’ll take away from all of this just like those meetings with the coaches and the players. I’m going to be able to look back and have a smile on my face remembering him,” added Fugate.

For Hall’s funeral arrangements you can click here.