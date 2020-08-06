Advertisement

Groceries are getting more expensive

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%. Beef and veal prices recorded the highest climb - spiking 20%.

People are paying more for other staples, too. Egg prices are up 10%, and cereals and fresh vegetables are up 4%.

This is all new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis which tracks personal consumption expenditures to help measure inflation.

While there's no significant shortage of food, disruptions in the supply chain have created scarcities and higher prices.

Major meat processors shuttered months ago when employees got sick, and operations have since slowed to due to new safety practices, which has tightened the country’s supply.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Henderson, Texas, golf course groundskeeper survives lightning strike

Updated: moments ago
|
A man is at home recovering after being struck by lightning in Henderson Wednesday morning.

National Politics

NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA

Updated: moments ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office is suing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, saying its leaders exploited it for personal gain.

News

Police: Letcher County man charged with attempting to kill his mother

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Kentucky State Police arrested James Seth Cornett, 19, of Thornton earlier this week.

National

Texas dad saves kids from 12-foot alligator

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Andrew Grande said his children were playing near a canal when the gator approached.

Coronavirus

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

Latest News

News

New audit raises concerns with spending by the city of Salyersville

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released an audit Thursday morning raises concerns about some spending of some tourism money by the city of Salyersville.

National

Big Texas gator has close call with children

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, a dad sprang into action.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Greg Skeens' little blue heeler, Buck, ran off after a coyote escaping the wildfire, leaving Skeens to believe he was gone for good.

News

Virtual Osborne Brothers Festival going on this weekend in Leslie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
As part of the festivities, performances people would have gathered in person to see with now available to watch online from the comfort of their home from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during the massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his loving owner.

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”