Former Clay County, Alice Lloyd standout Blake Smith signs pro basketball contract in Europe

Smith signed with the Limerick City Celtics in Limerick, Ireland.
(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Blake Smith, a star on the court at Clay County and Alice Lloyd, signed a pro basketball contract with the Limerick City Celtics in Limerick, Ireland. He is scheduled to report to the squad in September, according to a release from Alice Lloyd College.

Smith racked up a number of accomplishments in his time in Pippa Passes. In 2020, He was selected by the NAIA as a DII Third Team All-American and voted First Team All-Conference by the NAIA River States Conference for the second consecutive year in 2020. In addition, he was named an NCCAA First-Team All-American.

In 2020, Smith helped the Eagles to their first-ever NCCAA Mideast Region Championship title. The program had a berth to the NCCAA Divison I National Tournament before COVID-19 canceled it.

Back in March, Smith signed with Michael Stinnett and Free Agency Basketball with hopes of playing professional basketball.

Smith averaged 26.3 points per game during the 2019-20 season, shooting 46.6 % from the field and 37.1% from three. He also hauled in 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game. The Manchester native ended his career as the second all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,304 points.

