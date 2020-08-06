Advertisement

FBI now in charge of Crystal Rogers investigation

(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI has announced it is now the lead investigative agency on the Crystal Rogers case.

The organization made the announcement early Thursday morning.

In a release, FBI Louisville says it is working closely with several federal, state, and local agencies including the IRS, Kentucky State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

“By utilizing federal resources and expertise and by bringing a fresh perspective to the case, those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance will be brought to justice.” the statement said.

As part of this effort, the FBI said more than 150 state and federal officers started executing search warrants Thursday morning and will be conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown.

The FBI has also launched a website dedicated to sharing information on the case. It can be found here. The FBI said the site will serve as the official source of information from law enforcement regarding the case. The organization said the site will be paired with the release of previously withheld, new and unique details on the case.

“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown. “A hallmark of the FBI is we never give up. The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community’s assistance.”

A $25,000 reward has also been established for information leading to the current whereabouts of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015. She hadn’t been seen for two days. The same day she was reported missing, Rogers’ car was found abandoned with a flat tire at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her keys, phone, and purse were still inside her red Chevrolet Impala. She has been missing since.

