Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

On Tuesday, the players, coaches, and fans got the news, with the cancelation of DII and DIII fall sports.
Centre football
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WYMT) - A chance to play college football is a dream for most student-athletes.

“You know I was nervous at first, coming from a small class 1A school didn’t think I was gonna be like you know be able to play and stuff, but I just went out there and do what my coaches taught me in high school and just completed every day,” said Centre sophomore wide receiver, Christian Billiter.

However, due to COVID-19, Centre’s upcoming season was uncertain.

“So whenever the news came out so you know your first thought was to be down and sad about it, but you know I was really excited to get down the Centre get on campus and start the new chapter of life,” added freshman defensive back, John Walker Phelps.

On Tuesday, the players, coaches, and fans received the news about the cancellation of DII and DIII fall sports.

“At first I felt a little bit selfish. I was like you know that’s just unfair taking away something I love, but the more you look at it it’s just more than sports. This is life, this is other people’s lives at risk,” said Billiter.

Although the cancellation is not ideal, the two student athletes maintain a positive attitude and hope for a season in the spring.

“As an incoming freshman, it actually helps us out a lot. It gives us a lot more time to learn the formations and learn everything that the new football team does,” added Phelps.

Centre finished last season at 5-5.

